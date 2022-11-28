80-year-old Neil Greenfield and 41-year-old daughter Kimberly Karsen IDed in Des Plaines Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An update to a breaking story from this weekend.

We now know it was a man and his daughter who died in Sunday's crash in Des Plaines. They were walking to their car whey they were hit by a driver. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports near the crash scene on Northwest Highway and Golf Road.

Police identified the father as 80-year-old Neil Greenfield and 41-year-old Kimberly Karsen. Family members said by first glance, you wouldn't think Neil was in his 80s.

Neil's sister said he was very active, running in several marathons, adding that he is from Skokie but was dog sitting in Des Plaines. Karsen's neighbors said she was a nice, kind woman.

Police say 71-year-old Diomedes Morales Buncen was driving eastbound on Northwest Highway when he said he had a medical emergency, causing him to lose control of his suv.

Morales crossed the road and hit Karsen and Greenfield as they were leaving the restaurant and then crashed into two businesses. A couple who had plans to eat at L and L Snack Shop saw the car in the building just moments after it happened.

"I just asked him what happened and he was making gestures at the steering wheel and he said lost control," said Larry Lyles, who tried to help the driver.

Police said Greenfield and Karsen just left this restaurant and were headed back to their cars when they were hit. Charges have not been filed at this time.