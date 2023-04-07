Watch CBS News
Negotiations continue at Eastern Illinois University Friday

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Negotiations are expected to resume Friday between faculty, staff, and the administration at Eastern Illinois University.

Union members, students, and supporters went on strike Thursday fighting for better pay and workload changes.

The union and university have been bargaining for over a year and the union says faculty and staff have been working without a contract since September.

This strike began after union members say EIU administration walked away from the bargaining table Monday before reaching an agreement.

First published on April 7, 2023 / 8:37 AM

