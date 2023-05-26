Watch CBS News
Near West Side shooting: 70-year-old man critically wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 70-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon near the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Around 2:45 p.m., the man was outside an apartment complex in the 1300 block of South Morgan Street in the Near West Side neighborhood, not far from the UIC police station, when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the left flank, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Area 3 detectives were investigating.

