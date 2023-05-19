Near West District police station at 'full capacity' with migrants, police memo says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police sources say there were more than 100 asylum seekers living in the lobby of the Near West (12th) District police station, 1412 S. Blue Island Ave., on Wednesday and Thursday.

A police source said as of Friday morning, there were 794 migrants at police stations across the city. The Near West District has 115.

Among them was a family who traveled through treacherous conditions to get to the U.S. and to Chicago.

Yatsiev Camila Velasquez Ramon, 18, has been living at the police station for the past three days.

In a photo taken around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, asylum seekers were sleeping wall to wall in Near West police station lobby.

Supplied to CBS 2

CBS 2 obtained a police memo, which says as of Thursday morning, there were nearly 100 asylum seekers in the lobby, which was "at full capacity." The memo said district station "cannot handle any more asylum seekers at this time due to lack of space and deteriorating sanitary conditions and lack of sufficient toilet facilities."

Velasquez Ramon came from Colombia. She said she wanted to come to Chicago to find work and get her education, as in Colombia, there is no work.

Velasquez Ramon also said she wants a better future for herself, and her daughter Keinny - who is 2 years old.

During her journey to Chicago, Velasquez Ramon walked through a jungle in Panama for nine days - with her toddler, her mother, and the baby's father.

Her mother said they traveled through five countries before getting to Texas, then making their way to Chicago.

Velasquez Ramon's mother said her granddaughter has been without her thyroid medication for two months. She said little masses have started forming under Keinny's skin, and her arms have become swollen.

When Le Mignot asked if they told anyone, they said no. So Le Mignot went into the Near West District station and interpreted for the family - telling police about Keinny's condition.

Police immediately called for an ambulance, which arrived within minutes to take the 2-year-old to Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

Keinny's grandmother was very grateful, and thanked Le Mignot for getting her granddaughter help. Meanwhile, in response to the growing number of migrants arriving at districts, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications told us in a statement one of their top priorities is to relieve the pressure being put on districts.