Mayor Johnson visits police station, respite center amid migrant crisis

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was no time to waste Tuesday for Mayor Brandon Johnson – especially when it came to addressing the urgent issue of migrant arrivals and housing in the city.

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov caught up with the new mayor at one of the city's respite centers.

The respite center at Piotrowski Park, at 31st Street and Keeler Avenue, was one of four stops mayor Brandon Johnson made on his first full day in office.

Johnson said he has been briefed on the migrant issue, but on Tuesday, He saw firsthand how the arrival of migrants is straining many city resources.

"I'm here today because I need to see it firsthand," Mayor Johnson said.

Johnson first went to the Near West (12th) District police station, 1412 S. Blue Island Ave., where asylum seekers have been sleeping on the floor for days.

He then headed to Piotrowski Park in Little Village - a migrant respite center that has been filled or almost filled to capacity since opening Saturday.

The mayor spent some time inside the park fieldhouse now being used as a respite center. Outside, Kozlov asked when he planned to name someone to his newly-created post of deputy mayor of refugee, migrant, and immigration rights.

"The timing on this – of course, as soon as possible, but we have to go through an entire vetting process to make sure that we have the right person and the right fit," Mayor Johnson said.

Johnson didn't give specifics about what or when a more coordinated city plan may be in place. He only said efforts are under way.

"Everyone recognizes that the city of Chicago has been a real model and example of how we treat people," Johnson said, "and working at every single level of government – the county, the state, and the federal level - for resources, that's going to be all of our collective work."

Shortly after the mayor left, another dozen or so migrants arrived at Piotrowski Park – to a respite center almost at capacity again.

Johnson spent about 10 minutes at the police district and then at the respite center. He said his office is actively looking for other resources to help deal with the ongoing and urgent issue.