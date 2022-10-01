Watch CBS News
Person found inside Near South Side home with fatal gunshot to head

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after he was found shot in the head on Chicago's Near South Side Saturday afternoon. 

According to the Chicago Police Department, around 11:40 a.m. the unidentified male was found inside a home in the 2000 block of South Michigan Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head. 

He was pronounced dead on the scene. 

No one is in custody as detectives investigate. 

First published on October 1, 2022 / 3:15 PM

