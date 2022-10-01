Person found inside Near South Side home with fatal gunshot to head
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after he was found shot in the head on Chicago's Near South Side Saturday afternoon.
According to the Chicago Police Department, around 11:40 a.m. the unidentified male was found inside a home in the 2000 block of South Michigan Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
No one is in custody as detectives investigate.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.