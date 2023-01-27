CPD seek to identify man who attacked two women on Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking to identify a man who assaulted two women in separate attacks on the Near North Side earlier this month.

Both incidents happened on Jan. 5 between 1:45 p.m. and 1:55 p.m., in the 0-100 block of East Ontario Street.

Police say an unknown man approached the women, unprovoked, and in one case kicked a woman, 38, in the lower right leg. Ten minutes earlier, the same man punched another woman, 50, in her right jaw before fleeing the scene.

He was last seen wearing a white and orange knit cap, face mask, black coat with yellow stripes on each sleeve and torso area, and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three Detective Leon at 312-744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to www.cpdtip.com.