CPD seek to identify man who attacked two women on Near North Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking to identify a man who assaulted two women in separate attacks on the Near North Side earlier this month.

Both incidents happened on Jan. 5 between 1:45 p.m. and 1:55 p.m., in the 0-100 block of East Ontario Street.

Police say an unknown man approached the women, unprovoked, and in one case kicked a woman, 38, in the lower right leg. Ten minutes earlier, the same man punched another woman, 50, in her right jaw before fleeing the scene.

He was last seen wearing a white and orange knit cap, face mask, black coat with yellow stripes on each sleeve and torso area, and black pants. 

near-north-kicking-suspect.png
Chicago Police Department
kicking-suspect.png
Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three Detective Leon at 312-744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to www.cpdtip.com.

First published on January 27, 2023 / 2:18 PM

