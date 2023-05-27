Fireworks, Pixar Putt among activities at Navy Pier for Memorial Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You don't have to wait until the Fourth of July to see a big fireworks show light up the night sky.

Navy Pier fireworks return over Lake Michigan tonight at 10 p.m.

You can also catch them Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. through the summer.

Of course, the pier is celebrating Memorial Day all weekend long featuring special live performances and family-friendly activities - including Pixar Putt and Funtime Unicorns.



