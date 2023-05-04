Nationwide arrest warrant issued for suspect in beating of man, 78, in Norridge

Video is from an earlier story.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A judge has issued a warrant for a man suspected in an attack on a 78-year-old man in Norridge.

Rolling Meadows Court Judge Ellen Beth Mandeltort issued a nationwide no-bond warrant for Nassar Khoury, 58, in the beating of Najadt Bitar last week.

Nassar Khoury Norridge Police

Bitar's family told CBS 2's Chris Tye on Monday that they thought they knew the person that was bold enough to slide open the back door – and then attack the elderly man who came out to see what was going on.

At 1:36 p.m. this past Friday, three masked men entered the backgard of Vanya Khouri, Bitar's daughter. Video shows one of the masked men opening a sliding glass door — and then they see Khouri's parents inside.

That sight that sent all three men running to exit the yard.

Moments later, Khouri's 78-year-old father, Najadt Bitar, enters the picture.

Cameras track Bitar as he walks behind the garage, where he says the three men savagely beat him. The security camera audio picks up the attack.

Moments later, Bitar emerged from behind the garage bloodied - asking his wife to call police.

Supplied to CBS 2

Nassar Khoury stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 215 pounds, with olive complexion, gray hair, and brown eyes.

His last known address was in the 3900 block of North Elston Avenue in Chicago, but he may now bein Pasadena, California, authorities said.

Khoury is charged with a aggravated battery in the warrant.