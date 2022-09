Have a cup of Joe – it's National Coffee Day

Have another cup for National Coffee Day

Have another cup for National Coffee Day

Have another cup for National Coffee Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Raise your cup of coffee for a toast this morning. It's National Coffee Day.

Here are some facts about this National Coffee Day:

· On average, 66 percent of Americans drink coffee each day.

· 43 percent of coffee drinkers prefer a specialty brew.

· And the national coffee association reports nationwide coffee consumption is at a two-decade high.