Man charged with DUI, reckless homicide in deadly crash on Chicago expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Calumet City man has been charged with reckless homicide and DUI in a fatal crash in September on the Bishop Ford Freeway.

Illinois State Police said, around 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 18, three cars collided in the southbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 120th Street.

Nathaniel McCullor III, 34, was drunk and speeding in a Mercedes Benz when he rear-ended a Hyundai sedan, pushing it into the back of a Range Rover SUV, according to police. According to the charges, his blood alcohol level was .187 at the time of the crash, more than double the legal limit.

The driver of the Hyundai, 58-year-old Rosia Evans, of Dolton, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said McCullor tried to flee the scene, but was stopped by good Samaritans, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Following an investigation of the crash, McCullor was charged with felony reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence. He turned himself in on Friday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

McCullor was denied pretrial release at his first court appearance and is being held at Cook County Jail. He is due back in court on Tuesday.