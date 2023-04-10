City to announce traffic plans ahead of Chicago's first-ever NASCAR street race

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago's NASCAR street race is approaching and the city is expected to announce plans to navigate traffic during the first-ever event.

NASCAR announced plans for the city's first-ever street race last summer. The race will be held in Grant Park on July 2, 2023. It will be preceded by an International Motor Sports Association race on July 1, 2023.

On Monday, representatives from the Office of Emergency Management, Chicago Department of Transportation, Chicago Park District and NASCAR will go over street closures, parking restrictions and how pedestrians will be able to get in and around Grant Park.

The start/finish line and pit road for the race will be along Columbus Drive at Buckingham Fountain, with the race course including portions of Columbus Drive, Balbo Drive, DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Roosevelt Road, Michigan Avenue, Congress Plaza Drive, and Jackson Drive, taking drivers through Grant Park, and within blocks of Soldier Field, which hosted the only other NASCAR race in Chicago in 1956.

Tickets are on sale. Fans can head to NASCARChicago.com to get more information.