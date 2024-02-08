Chainsmokers, Keith Urban performing during NASCAR 2024 Chicago Street Race

CHICAGO (Feb. 8, 2024) – The Chainsmokers will be returning to the city with The Black Keys, Lauren Alaina, and Keith Urban to perform at the second annual Chicago Street Race, NASCAR announced on Thursday.

The two-day event will take place once again in Grant Park during 4th of July weekend.

Saturday

The Black Keys is scheduled to perform a full set on Saturday, July 6 after the NASCAR Xfinity Series Loop 110. The Chainsmokers will close out the day with a performance alongside the NASCAR Cup Series drivers. Severe weather forced the cancellation of their performance as well as the Xfinity Series Race last year.

Sunday

Country music star Lauren Alaina will hit the stage followed by a performance by Keith Urban ahead of the Cup Series' Grant Park 165. Additional musical acts including a Chicago music showcase with legendary Chicago musicians and a special celebration of the 40th Anniversary of Chicago house music will be announced later, NASCAR said.

Ticket pricing

In addition to performances, NASCAR also introduced Youth General Admission pricing for the 2024 Chicago Street Race. Children 12 and under are free on Saturday, and Youth General Admission tickets are $45 for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series.

Single-day ticket options went on sale on Dec. 6 and are available starting at $150 with admission to the race and performances. Two-day general admission tickets start at $269. Two-day reserved tickets start at $465 and include reserved seating and premium experiences.

This year's event will once again pass through Chicago's downtown landmarks on Michigan Avenue, South Columbus Drive, South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, and the start-finish line near Buckingham Fountain.

The event takes place on July 6 and 7. Fans can visit NASCARChicago.com for additional information.