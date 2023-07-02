Gate opening of NASCAR Street Race delayed due to possible severe weather

CHICAGO (CBS) – The opening gates for Day 2 of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race will be delayed due to the threat of severe weather, Director of Track Communications Matt Humphrey announced Sunday.

Organizers moved the opening to 10:45 a.m. but due to standing water on the course, the race is said to be in a holding pattern.

Due to standing water on the street course, the resumption of the race is currently in a holding pattern. https://t.co/DKCwyW2Yyi — NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend (@NASCARChicago) July 2, 2023

NASCAR says they will continue to provide updates for Sunday's schedule as they become available.

Saturday's Xfinity Series race was rescheduled to Sunday morning due to lighting.