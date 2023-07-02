Watch CBS News
Local News

Gate opening of NASCAR Street Race delayed due to possible severe weather

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – The opening gates for Day 2 of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race will be delayed due to the threat of severe weather, Director of Track Communications Matt Humphrey announced Sunday. 

Organizers moved the opening to 10:45 a.m. but due to standing water on the course, the race is said to be in a holding pattern.

NASCAR says they will continue to provide updates for Sunday's schedule as they become available. 

Saturday's Xfinity Series race was rescheduled to Sunday morning due to lighting. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 2, 2023 / 9:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.