Gate opening of NASCAR Street Race delayed due to possible severe weather
CHICAGO (CBS) – The opening gates for Day 2 of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race will be delayed due to the threat of severe weather, Director of Track Communications Matt Humphrey announced Sunday.
Organizers moved the opening to 10:45 a.m. but due to standing water on the course, the race is said to be in a holding pattern.
NASCAR says they will continue to provide updates for Sunday's schedule as they become available.
Saturday's Xfinity Series race was rescheduled to Sunday morning due to lighting.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.