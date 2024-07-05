Drivers set for second annual NASCAR Chicago Street Race

CHICAGO (CBS) – Stock cars being rolled out for the second annual Chicago Street Race is now a familiar sight in the Windy City.

Shane Van Gisbergen made history last year with his debut Cup Series win. The New Zealand driver is back this year trying to defend his title.

"It's special to come back here," Van Gisbergen said. "It does have more meaning now knowing more how tough this series is and how good everyone is here, but yeah we just had a dream run."

Van Gisbergen is on the entry list for both the Xfinity Series race, the Loop 110, and the Grant Park 165 in the Cup Series. This year, drivers will take on the exact same 12-turn, 2.2-mile course, but do expect it to be a different race without heavy rain in the forecast.

"Street tracks are different every year, no matter where you go," he said. "The barrier locations are always different, whether they put it inside the curb or on top of it. The track always changes. I haven't walked around yet. With only two classes on track and a year's worth of traffic in between each race, it'll be really interesting. If it's dry all weekend, the track will be completely different."

NASCAR driver Justin Allgaier, a Spaulding, Illinois, native, praised Van Gisbergen, saying, "What he did last year was he put the car at the limit, but he didn't make mistakes. He didn't brush the outside wall or the inside wall. Those are all things that guys that have done this for years, they all made those mistakes."

Practice and qualifying sessions for The Loop 110 begin Saturday at 9 a.m.

The Xfinity Series runs later in the day at 2:30 p.m.

The Grant Park 165's practice and qualifying sessions are at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Sunday's Cup Series race is set for 3:30 p.m.