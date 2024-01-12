Woman, three teens charged with robbing Chicago area vape shop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman and four teens have been charged with robbing a vape shop in west suburban Naperville.

DuPage County prosecutors said, around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, three teens walked into the Smoke Area Vape Shop on Ogden Avenue, as a fourth held the door open.

The first three teens then filled three bags with $4,400 in merchandise, and threw a bottle of vape syrup at a store clerk who tried to stop them.

The teens then ran off and got into a car, where a getaway driver was waiting, and fled the scene.

Police spotted the vehicle about five minutes later near River Road and Jefferson Avenue, and pulled it over. The driver, 18-year-old Kelis Kirkland, and the four teens were arrested.

Kirkland been charged with one felony count of robbery. The four teens were each charged as juveniles with robbery, burglary, and retail theft.

During their first court appearances on Thursday, Kirkland and three of the teens were ordered detained while they await trial. The fourth teen was released on home detention.

Kirkland is due back in court for arraignment on Jan. 29. The teens who are still in custody are due back in court on Jan. 16. The teen who was released is due back in court on Feb. 22.