Man charged with stabbing ex-wife to death in Naperville

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Naperville man has been charged with stabbing his ex-wife to death after an argument at his home over the weekend.

Police said, around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a person not breathing at a home in the 2500 block of Saddlebrook Drive.

When they arrived, they found a woman who had been stabbed several times. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 1:49 p.m. Her name has not been released.

On Sunday, police obtained an arrest warrant for the victim's ex-husband, 55-year-old Zokir S. Kudratov, who has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Police said Kudratov and his ex-wife got into an argument Saturday morning at his home. His wife lived in the same home, but on a different floor.

During the argument, Kudratov stabbed his wife several times with a knife, police said.

He is being held at the Will County Jail as he awaits a detention hearing on Wednesday.