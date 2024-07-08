Watch CBS News
Local News

Man charged with stabbing ex-wife to death in Naperville

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Naperville man has been charged with stabbing his ex-wife to death after an argument at his home over the weekend.

Police said, around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a person not breathing at a home in the 2500 block of Saddlebrook Drive.

When they arrived, they found a woman who had been stabbed several times. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 1:49 p.m. Her name has not been released.

On Sunday, police obtained an arrest warrant for the victim's ex-husband, 55-year-old Zokir S. Kudratov, who has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Police said Kudratov and his ex-wife got into an argument Saturday morning at his home. His wife lived in the same home, but on a different floor.

During the argument, Kudratov stabbed his wife several times with a knife, police said.

He is being held at the Will County Jail as he awaits a detention hearing on Wednesday.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.