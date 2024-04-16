Police search for gunman in targeted Naperville shooting that left person injured

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – Police were looking for a gunman in a shooting that left one person injured in west suburban Naperville Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were sent to a home in the 2500 block of Leach Drive for the report of a shooting around 1:30 p.m. First responders found a victim who had a gunshot wound.

Chopper 2 was over what appeared to be a house in the area surrounded by police tape and squad cars.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. The wound is believed to be non-life threatening, police said.

Police added they believe the shooting was not a random act.

The shooter reportedly fled on foot in an unknown direction. Several schools in the area were placed on lockdown, and nearby residents were told to shelter in place.

A spokesperson for Indian Prairie School District 204 said five schools were in a "secure building and teach" status on Tuesday due to the police activity responding to the shooting. They said the affected schools were Clow, Spring Brook, and Welch Elementary schools, Gregory Middle School and Neuqua Valley High School.

Anyone with information related to the shooting was asked to call Naperville police at 630-420-6665 and ask for the Investigation Division.