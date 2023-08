Naperville Riverwalk to undergo $1.5M expansion in 2024

Naperville Riverwalk to undergo $1.5M expansion in 2024

Naperville Riverwalk to undergo $1.5M expansion in 2024

NAPERVILLE, ILL. (CBS) -- Naperville's Riverwalk is set to get a $1.5 million upgrade.

Edward Elmhurst Health is donating $700,000, and the state is providing the other $800,000.

The money will extend the Riverwalk about two acres from the Edward Hospital campus to downtown Naperville.

Construction begins next year.