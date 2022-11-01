Watch CBS News
Naperville police aim to deter catalytic converter thefts

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Another Chicago suburb is trying to protect car owners from the rise in catalytic converter thefts.

Naperville police are partnering with Cassidy Tire & Service for a theft deterrent event on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. until noon.

Owners who register on the city's website can have identification numbers spray painted on their car's catalytic converter.

The paint helps police trace stolen parts and cuts down the re-sale value for thieves.

Just last month, CBS 2 showed how police in north suburban Skokie are trying to stop the thefts, by handing out catalytic converter alarms, and installing them for free.

