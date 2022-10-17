Skokie Police give out catalytic converter alarms to help prevent thefts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Skokie is trying a relatively new approach to stopping catalytic converter thefts.

The village teamed up with Farmers Insurance and North Shore Community Bank to give out catalytic converter alarms.

Residents had to register ahead of time, but they got to pick them up and have them installed Sunday.

"We have seen neighboring departments hold different events, spray painting, etching. Wanted to try something different to prevent it from happening," said Sgt. John Oakley with the Skokie Police Department.

Skokie Police prioritized cars with no access to garage parking as well as models most targeted by thieves.