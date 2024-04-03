Naperville City Council members apologize for not speaking on deaths in Gaza sooner

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – Members of the Naperville City Council apologized for not speaking out about the war in Gaza sooner.

The comments came after an emotional meeting Tuesday night where residents expressed outrage over the killings of humanitarian aid workers.

"Our residents are hurting," said Councilman Benjamin M. White. "I know you're hurting. Our Palestinian brothers, our Jewish brothers and sisters, I know you're hurting and I want to make sure that we acknowledge that. I've been pretty much listening to a lot of people, and I'd like to apologize personally for myself that I haven't spoke at any of our meetings prior."

Another council member condemned the killings and called for more food aid to get in. The council still didn't pass a resolution calling for a cease-fire, like the Chicago City Council did in January.