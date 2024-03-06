City Council in Naperville takes no action on Gaza ceasefire resolution

Naperville City Council takes no action on call for ceasefire in Gaza

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Weeks after the City of Chicago passed a resolution in favor of a ceasefire in Gaza, members of the Naperville City Council on Tuesday night were pressed to do the same.

During a City Council meeting Tuesday night, residents voiced a wide range of opinions.

"Staying silent on what's happening is the same as opposing a ceasefire. It supports more mass killings of innocent Palestinians," DuPage Township Trustee Reem Townsend said at the meeting. "Stand up for humanity, and call for an immediate ceasefire – and show your community that genocide is not what Naperville stands for."

"The pressure from a minority of people in the town should not sway the rational decisions of the City Council – nor should it ignore another minority's real concurrent pain," another woman said at the meeting. "This is a discussion for peaceful dialogue over a cup of coffee with those of us affected – not here at a City Council meeting."

After hearing comments from 20 people calling for a resolution, the Naperville City Council took no action.

On Jan. 31, Mayor Brandon Johnson case a tie-breaking vote in favor of a Chicago resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The debate in the Chicago City Council in January was so heated, Johnson cleared the public gallery after repeated interruptions from protesters, just as he did in October during a contentious vote on a resolution condemning the Hamas surprise attack that sparked the war.