Fears rise among Chicago area Muslim residents after threat to Islamic school

CHICAGO (CBS) – As protests and demonstrations continued for the Palestinian community, fear has also been building.

Multiple threats in southwest suburban Bridgeview this week left residents on edge and forces the closure of an all-girls Islamic day school on Friday.

CBS 2's Darius Johnson spoke to Muslim residents about their reaction to the heightened tensions.

Residents have tried to stand strong after multiple threats in one week from Lombard to Bridgeview. The latest investigation began on Friday in Harvey where Muslims were allegedly harassed in a parking lot, while those in Bridgeview were left wondering why their community became a target.

Back-to-back hate incidents have left fear among Muslim residents in the Chicago area.

"It's been exhausting," said Itadel Shalabi, co-founder and executive director of Aqsa School. "It's been gut-wrenching, nonstop crying."

There were tears amid the fear.

"There is a feeling of paralysis in the community," said Nareman Taha, co-fonder of the school.

That was especially true in Bridgeview where the doors at Aqsa School were closed after receiving a threatening letter on Thursday.

The incident came just days after the funeral of 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume was held at a Mosque not far away.

"Then we get a letter to one of our local schools, that is an all-Muslim school, from an individual who gloats about this crime, who engages in insults against our angel who passed away," said Ahmed Rehab, the executive director of CAIR Chicago. "And says we need more children killed and calling this murder a national treasure."

Rehab called it one of the worst letters he's seen since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, but it was not the only threat this week.

"There were several letters that were distributed to residents in Bridgeview that included hate mail letters, saying 'all Muslims must leave Bridgeview.' 'Muslims must die.' Very hateful letters," said Joseph Milburn, an attorney for CAIR Chicago.

Bridgeview police said they are investigating to learn where the threats came from. Meanwhile, Muslim residents had one message.

"At the end of the day, we as a community want to tell the world that we are with love and peace," said Taha. "We want love and peace for all humanity and we want love and peace for our community."

It was unclear on Friday when the Islamic school would go back to in-person learning, but officials said they would enhance security at the school and mosque.

CAIR Chicago members called on political and interfaith leaders to do more and understand how vulnerable Muslims, especially children, are amid the heightened tensions around the world.