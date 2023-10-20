Chicago area Islamic day school closes Friday after receiving "hate letter"

CHICAGO (CBS) – An Islamic day school in southwest suburban Bridgeview chose to close on Friday and switch to remote learning after receiving what its principal called a "threatening hate letter."

Tammie Ismail, principal of the all-girls Aqsa School, wrote to parents that the school received the letter through the mail on Thursday. She said she immediately informed Bridgeview police, the Cook County Sheriff's Office, and Illinois State Police about the letter.

She said the school was also on a soft lockdown on Thursday because of the letter.

CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez reported that Ismail did not detail what was specifically in the letter.

For Friday, students in grades six through 12 will take classes online and younger students were sent home with packets to complete at home.

Until further notice, no adult was allowed inside the school without a prior appointment.

In her message to parents, Ismail also appeared to reference the stabbing death of Wadea Al-Fayoume, 6, in Plainfield Township because he was Muslim. She said the school brought in mental health professionals to speak to students.

The school had already canceled a "fall festival" scheduled for Saturday "due to recent events happening to our brothers & sisters in Palestine and rising tensions here in our very own community." In a Facebook post, the school wrote, "Safety is our number one priority."

Bridgeview police said the letter was sent anonymously and communicated hate toward the Muslim community. Police said school officials decided to opt for a remote learning day.

CBS 2 also learned that parents met with Ismail Thursday night over Zoom to address any questions and concerns they had.