Museum Campus announces visitor changes ahead of Chicago's NASCAR event

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you summer fun includes trips to the Adler Planetarium, the Field Museum or Shedd Aquarium, you'll want to plan ahead as Chicago's NASCAR event will affect driving, parking and mass transit.

Museum Campus officials released information on what'll be open, closed and ways to get to the institutions during late July and early August.

For people driving to the Museum Campus, they need to use northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive and get off on the exit at 18th Street, Walden Drive or McFetridge Drive.

Coming from the north, get to I-55 between 24th and 25th and State Street, then go northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Exit at 18th Street, Walden Drive or McFetridge Drive. The parking lots will be open to Museum Campus guests.

If you're taking a CTA bus or train, there will be alternate schedules during this time. If using the exit at the Roosevelt Road/Museum Campus station, you can transfer to a shuttle bus to go to the Museum Campus. Those shuttles run about every 15 minutes. They'll replace the #146 bus to the Museum Campus.

For Metra riders, the CTA's #130 bus will run between Union/Ogilvie stations and the Museum Campus. For info on Metra's schedules, go to the transit line's website.

People who are riding or walking to the Adler, the Field Museum or Shedd, access is available through the Columbus Drive Underpass and Lakefront Trail.

Street closures and ways to get to the Museum Campus, NASCAR created a landing page that can be viewed here.

The Shedd Aquarium adjusted its hours between Thursday, June 29 and Monday, July 3 for visitors, staff, partners and volunteers.

- Thursday, June 29 – open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (last entry at 2 p.m.)

- Friday, June 30 – open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (last entry at 2 p.m.)

- Saturday, July 1 – CLOSED

- Sunday, July 2 – CLOSED

- Monday, July 3 – open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (last entry at 2 p.m.)



Shedd will have normal operating hours for July 4, open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information to buy tickets in advance or plan your visit: www.sheddaquarium.org/plan-a-visit.

Adler Planetarium

The Adler will be open from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (last entry at 3 p.m.), except Wednesdays when it's open from 4 – 10 p.m.,Illinois residents can get in free with an Illinois ID.

All tickets have to be bought online in advance For more information, visit: https://www.adlerplanetarium.org/visit/tickets/.

Field Museum

The Field Museum will be also be open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (last entry at 4 p.m.), except during the NASCAR event on July 1st and July 2nd.

- Thursday, June 29 - Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - (last entry at 4 p.m.)

- Friday, June 30 - Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - (last entry at 4 p.m.)

- Saturday, July 1 - Open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. (last entry at 3 p.m.) Free for Illinois residents

- Sunday, July 2 - Open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. (last entry at 3 p.m.) Free for Illinois residents

Go to the Field's NASCAR information page for more information on the best way to plan to plan your visit.