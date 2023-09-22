Now-dead suspect accused of killing Chicago area family was ordered to not have guns

CHICAGO (CBS) – The man suspected of killing a family of four in southwest suburban Romeoville had been denied a firearm owner's identification, or FOID, card by Illinois State Police, CBS 2 has learned.

Nathaniel Huey Jr. also had a lengthy criminal past, including a court order banning him from gun possession.

Investigators believe he killed Alberto Rolon, Zoraida Bartholomei, and their two young children last weekend and then fled the state.

Huey and another woman were killed in a fiery crash in Oklahoma during a police pursuit on Wednesday.