2 men charged in murder of 12-year-old girl due back in court

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- More details are expected Monday about two men accused of killing a 12-year-old girl in March.

Prosecutors said Abdul Ali and Malik Parish were two of the three men who opened fire on a car driving past them in West Englewood.

Twelve-year-old Nyzireya Moore was in the back-seat, and was hit by gunfire. Moore was celebrating her birthday with family when she was shot.

Police arrested and charged Ali and Parish each with first-degree murder last month.

They're both being held without bail and due back in court, Monday. 

First published on December 19, 2022 / 9:40 AM

