2 men charged in murder of 12-year-old girl due back in court
CHICAGO (CBS)-- More details are expected Monday about two men accused of killing a 12-year-old girl in March.
Prosecutors said Abdul Ali and Malik Parish were two of the three men who opened fire on a car driving past them in West Englewood.
Twelve-year-old Nyzireya Moore was in the back-seat, and was hit by gunfire. Moore was celebrating her birthday with family when she was shot.
Police arrested and charged Ali and Parish each with first-degree murder last month.
They're both being held without bail and due back in court, Monday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.