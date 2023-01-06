Man charged in woman's murder released from jail because case wasn't brought to speedy trial

Man charged in woman's murder released from jail own recognizance

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man charged with murdering a South Chicago neighborhood woman has been released from jail – because his case was not brought to trial fast enough.

Drew Carter III had been in custody on charges in the murder of Jessica Flores since March 2019.

Drew Carter III is charged with kidnapping and murder in the disappearance of 36-year-old Jessica Flores. (Credit: Lake County Sheriff's Department)

The state dismissed the case, then refiled the charges last fall. All the while, Carter remained in jail on a separate gun charge.

But under Indiana state law, a defendant in custody has the right to a speedy trial, within 180 days.

If that doesn't happen, the defendant can be released on their own recognizance while awaiting trial, which is what is happening now, in Carter's case.

Flores, a mother of six, was reported missing in February of 2019. Her partial skeletal remains were found in a Gary, Indiana, forest preserve in April of 2020.

Jessica Flores, 36, was found dead in an Indiana forest preserve in April 2020, 14 months after her family reported her missing. Photo supplied to CBS

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot talked with Flores' family last week about the pending release.

"It's infuriating, you know, because he's worried about his constitutional rights," said Flores' sister-in-law, Ebony Peel. "He's worried about himself, when at the end of the day, he took all of my sister-in-law's rights away."

In a statement, defense attorney Adam Tavitas said, "Mr. Carter has maintained his innocence. His case was set for trial in September of 2019. His attorneys were ready to defend him."