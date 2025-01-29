Police pursuit ends with crash involving Lake County, Illinois squad car in north Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS) — A low-speed police chase early Wednesday in north suburban Mundelein ended after a man suffering self-inflicted injuries crashed into a police car.

According to Mundelein police, officers responded to a call for a possible shooting victim, bleeding, in a parking in the 1100 block of West Maple Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers saw a black pickup truck leaving the parking lot and police said officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Police said the pickup truck drove off while officers tried to make contact with the driver, who police said was covered in blood.

Officers "continued the low-speed pursuit" until the truck collided with a Lake County Sheriff's Department squad car at the intersection of Illinois Route 60/83 and Diamond Lake Road. Lake County deputies were assisting Mundelein police at the time of the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Condell Medical Center. Two Lake County Sheriff's Deputies and one Mundelein police officer were also transported to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

"Preliminary findings have determined the subject's injuries were self-inflicted, and the initial reports of a shooting were inaccurate," police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

According to officers, all eastbound and westbound traffic was shut down on Diamond Lake Road at Route 83.

Police said all southbound lanes were closed on Rt. 83 from Maple Avenue, and all northbound traffic on Rt. 83 and Townline Road also was shut down for several hours after the crash, but all roads reopened shortly before 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will provide updates.

If you or someone you know may be experiencing a mental health crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing or texting "988."