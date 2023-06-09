Watch CBS News
1 seriously hurt in multiple vehicle crash on I-57 near Cal-Sag

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is hospitalized following a seven-car crash on I-57 Friday morning.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened near Cal-Sag in Calumet around 8:25 a.m.

Initial reports say troopers responded to the crash involving six cars and a dump truck.

One person was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

All lanes are closed for investigation and traffic has been diverted off at 127th Street.

No additional information was immediately available.

