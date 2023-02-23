Man charged with multiple robberies on North, Lower West Side in December

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is facing multiple charges for a series of robberies over the course of two days back in December.

Kyuan Murry, 24, was arrested Wednesday by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, in the 7000 block of South Crandon Avenue.

Police say the robberies happened in the Buena Park, Lake View East, Edgewater, and East Pilsen neighborhoods.

He was identified as the person who robbed multiple people at the following locations:

December 5, 2022 – 600 block of W. Bittersweet Pl. - a 62-year-old woman.

December 6, 2022 – 5900 block of N. Kenmore Ave - a 72-year-old woman.

December 6, 2022 – 3000 block of N. Pine Grove Ave. - a 49-year-old woman.

December 6, 2022 – 1600 block of S. Clinton St. - a 40-year-old man.

Murry is charged with four felony counts of robbery, two misdemeanor counts of domestic bodily harm, one misdemeanor count for criminal damage to property less than $500, and another misdemeanor count for false report to public safety.

No further information was immediately available.