Multiple people shot in Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Multiple people were shot Monday night on the city's West Side, police said.

Around 9:30 p.m., officials called for at least 10 ambulances for the shooting in the 2700 block of West Flournoy Street – just north of Polk Street and east of California Avenue.

Further details were not immediately confirmed. But one witness on the scene said he heard as many as a dozen shots.

The witness said he found victims of all ages – even some as young as 5 or 6 – potentially there injured on the scene.

The witness outlined four people who appeared to be the most seriously injured – including a little girl who he said had been shot in the left leg, and a man who appeared to have been shot in the head.

He then continued to list the victims he said he saw on the street, including a little girl he said did not appear to be seriously injured, but then also a baby who he said was injured in the shooting.

The witness said there might have been another one or two victims beyond the six he described for us.

"I'm just not sure," he said. "There were bodies everywhere."

The witness said he saw a car speeding away from the scene.

As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, a lot of ambulances were spotted at Stroger Hospital of Cook County, along with numerous people flooding into the ER. Police were set to hold a briefing at the hospital about the shooting Monday night.