Police warn of multiple residential burglaries on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Police Department is warning residents of a recent string of residential burglaries on the North Side earlier this month.

In these incidents, an unknown offender is targeting residences with open doors, police said. The suspect entered and removed property from the residences before fleeing the scene.

Police listed the following incident times and locations:

6000 block of N. Sauganash Ave on June 15 at 12:02 p.m.

5700 block of N. Rogers Ave. on June 15 at 12:29 p.m.

6200 block of N. Central Park Ave. on June 26 at 12:03 p.m.



Police also described the offender as a while man between 40 and 50 years old, standing 5-foot-5, around 210 pounds, and is bald.

What you can do:

Be aware of this crime and alert your neighbors.

Pay special attention to any suspicious subjects loitering in the area.

Ensure that existing surveillance cameras are functional.

Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s), including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312-746-7394.