Multiple families displaced after fire on Chicago's South Side

Wheelchair-bound woman rescued from fire in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several families were looking for a new place to live Sunday after a fire at a South Shore neighborhood apartment building.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. in a multi-unit building at 7836 S. South Shore Dr. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the upper floors.

The Fire Department raised a 2-11 alarm for extra manpower and equipment, and also called an EMS Plan 1 for five ambulances.

Firefighters rescued a woman in a wheelchair who was trapped on the second story.

The building did have working smoke detectors, so everyone made it out safely.

The cause of the fire was under investigation late Sunday.