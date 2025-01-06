Watch CBS News
Illinois State Police investigate multi-vehicle crash on Chicago expressway

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Illinois State Police, fire crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on I-290
Illinois State Police, fire crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on I-290 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) — Multiple vehicles were damaged following a crash early Monday morning on the Eisenhower Expressway.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on westbound I-290 near Austin Boulevard.

Troopers and fire crews responded to the scene, where they found four vehicles involved in the crash.

It is unclear if slick road conditions caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

Check back for updates

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

