Illinois State Police investigate multi-vehicle crash on Chicago expressway

Illinois State Police, fire crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on I-290

CHICAGO (CBS) — Multiple vehicles were damaged following a crash early Monday morning on the Eisenhower Expressway.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on westbound I-290 near Austin Boulevard.

Troopers and fire crews responded to the scene, where they found four vehicles involved in the crash.

It is unclear if slick road conditions caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

