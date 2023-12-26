Watch CBS News
Michigan State basketball player released from Chicago area hospital after being shot

CHICAGO (CBS) – Michigan State basketball player and Joliet native Jeremy Fears Jr. was released from the hospital after being shot in the leg over the weekend.

Fears' father posted videos on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing his son using crutches to move around. He wrote that Jeremy was "doing really good. Discharged and headed home," after undergoing surgery over the weekend.

Fears was visiting Joliet over his holiday break and was hanging out with friends early Saturday morning. At one point, a gunman entered the home and started shooting, wounding Fears and a 19-year-old woman.

Police are investigating the shooting. The suspect remains on the loose.

