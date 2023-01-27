Watch CBS News
Village of Mount Prospect suspends vehicle sticker program thanks to tax surplus

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) -- There is some good news for residents of northwest suburban Mount Prospect.

The village announced it is suspending its vehicle sticker program for the year.

The reason is that revenue from sales and income taxes far exceeded projections and appears to be continuing on a positive incline.

Throughout the year, the village will monitor future revenue to determine if vehicle stickers can be ended permanently.

