Mount Prospect man charged in deadly Burger King stabbing in Chicago suburb

DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) – A man was charged in connection to the deadly stabbing of a 28-year-old man inside a Burger King in Des Plaines Wednesday evening.

Antonio Solorio, 42, of Mount Prospect, Illinois, was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

The incident happened around 5:50 p.m. at the restaurant, located at 860 S. Elmhurst Rd., near Landmeier Road, according to Des Plaines police.

The victim was identified as Mario Jara-Antemante, 28, of Mount Prospect. Investigators learned Jara-Antemante was involved in a fight outside the Burger King with Solorio when he was chased inside the fast-food establishment and stabbed.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds, and the Des Plaines Fire Department rushed him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Des Plaines investigators identified Solorio as a person of interest through several witness accounts of the incident, as well as surveillance footage in the area. He was placed into custody outside a family member's residence in Streamwood Friday afternoon.

The investigation revealed that Solorio and the victim knew each other from the area and had several of the same acquaintances. Solorio gave a full confession to investigators.

It is still unclear what led to the fight prior to the stabbing.

Solorio is awaiting a detention hearing.