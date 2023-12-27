Stabbing in northwest suburban Chicago Burger King leaves man dead

Man dies in fight, stabbing at suburban Chicago Burger King

DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) -- A man is dead after a stabbing inside a Burger King in northwest suburban Des Plaines Wednesday evening.

At 5:50 p.m., one man stabbed another inside the Burger King at 860 S. Elmhurst Rd., near Landmeier Road, Des Plaines police said.

Police said the two men had been fighting when one stabbed the other and took off.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds, and the Des Plaines Fire Department rushed him to a local hospital where he died.

Police have not released any other information about the victim. The killer remained on the loose Wednesday night.

The Des Plaines Police Department has asked for help from the Cook County Major Case Assistance Team.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Des Plaines police at (847) 391-5400.