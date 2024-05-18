Motorcyclist killed in crash involving SUV in west suburban Chicago, police say

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with an SUV in Naperville Friday evening.

Naperville police said around 6:43 p.m., police and fire members responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a white SUV in the 1600 block of 77th Street.

A good Samaritan attempted lifesaving efforts on the motorcyclist, a 32-year-old man from Naperville, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The SUV driver, a 69-year-old woman also of Naperville, was not hurt.

Due to the nature of the crash, traffic crash investigators and reconstruction specialists from the Naperville Police Department's Traffic Unit responded to the scene, police said.

The roadway was closed but reopened around 11:30 p.m.

No charges have been filed. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department's Traffic Unit at 630-420-8833.