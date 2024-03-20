Motorcyclist ejected after colliding with car in Chicago suburb

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – Two people were hospitalized after a motorcycle collided with a car in Joliet Tuesday evening.

Around 6:20 p.m., officers responded to Theodore Street and Pebble Beach Drive for a report of a traffic crash with injuries.

Preliminary reports determined a Suzuki motorcycle operated by a 20-year-old man from Plainfield was heading westbound on Theodore Street, approaching Pebble Beach Drive in the curb lane.

As the Suzuki changed lanes into the inside lane of westbound Theodore Street, it collided with a Honda Civic driven by a 59-year-old man also from Plainfield who was turning onto Theodore Street from southbound Pebble Beach Drive.

The 20-year-old on the Suzuki was ejected from the motorcycle as a result of the crash. The Honda then left the roadway and struck a residential fence on the southeast side of the intersection, police said.

Both drivers were taken to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed for a significant period of time while the crash scene was reconstructed, police said.

No citations have been issued. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with video or information about the crash is asked to contact the Joliet Police Traffic Unit at 815-724-3193.