Motorcyclist dies after crashing while fleeing police in Williamson County

MARION, Ill. (CBS) — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a squad car following a police pursuit in Williamson County Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Just before 1 a.m., officers from the Herrin Police Department, the Energy Police Department, and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) pursued a fleeing motorcycle in Herrin.

The motorcyclist fled eastbound on Illinois Route 13 before colliding with a stationary WCSO squad car at the intersection of Illinois Route 13 and Carbon Street in Marion.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office requested the Division of Criminal Investigations to investigate the crash.

ISP says they're leading an open and ongoing investigation.

No additional information was released.