Watch CBS News
Local News

Motorcyclist dies after crashing while fleeing police in Williamson County

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

MARION, Ill. (CBS) — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a squad car following a police pursuit in Williamson County Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Just before 1 a.m., officers from the Herrin Police Department, the Energy Police Department, and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) pursued a fleeing motorcycle in Herrin.

The motorcyclist fled eastbound on Illinois Route 13 before colliding with a stationary WCSO squad car at the intersection of Illinois Route 13 and Carbon Street in Marion.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office requested the Division of Criminal Investigations to investigate the crash.

ISP says they're leading an open and ongoing investigation.

No additional information was released.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

First published on May 26, 2024 / 2:19 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.