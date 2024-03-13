Mother plays child's birthday, win's $1.4 million Lucky Day Lotto jackpot

CHICAGO (CBS) – A new mother woke up not just to her crying baby but to the news of becoming a millionaire.

The player matched all five numbers in the March 6 Lucky Day Lotto evening drawing to win the $1.4 million jackpot.

Those winning numbers were: 6-8-16-17-20.

The mother said she woke up to take care of her crying baby but then had trouble going back to sleep herself. While passing the time, she opened up the lottery app and discovered that she had won.

"I've played Lucky Day Lotto here and there, and when I do, I use my kids' birthdays as my lucky numbers," she said.

She and her husband were unsure which of their children's birthdays landed them the prize, she told lottery officials.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with daily afternoon and evening drawings.