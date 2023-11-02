Mother of woman killed in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash has "a bunch of questions"
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mother of a woman killed in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive wants answers.
Jaida Victoria Rosado-Colon was a passenger in a car when another vehicle heading on Monday evening, when another vehicle headed south on the Drive cut them off near 31st Street.
Rosado-Colon's vehicle veered off the road, hit a tree, and burst into flames. She and her 24-year-old friend were killed.
Rosado-Colon's mother told us her daughter had just started her firs year teaching sixth-grade science, and enjoyed seeing everyone happy.
The family is looking for clarity into the crash.
"That was my only baby, so I'm mad, and I'm sad, and I'm going to be sad forever," said Rosado-Colon's mother, Sandy Colon. "I want to know, who is on one lane and tries to cross over to exit, if that was the case? Of course, I have a bunch of questions. Where are they? Why aren't, they in custody?"
The crash remains under investigation.
Rosado-Colon is survived by her mother and father.
