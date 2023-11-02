Mother of woman killed in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash has "a bunch of questions"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mother of a woman killed in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive wants answers.

Jaida Victoria Rosado-Colon was a passenger in a car when another vehicle heading on Monday evening, when another vehicle headed south on the Drive cut them off near 31st Street.

Rosado-Colon's vehicle veered off the road, hit a tree, and burst into flames. She and her 24-year-old friend were killed.

Rosado-Colon's mother told us her daughter had just started her firs year teaching sixth-grade science, and enjoyed seeing everyone happy.

The family is looking for clarity into the crash.

Rosado-Colon Family

"That was my only baby, so I'm mad, and I'm sad, and I'm going to be sad forever," said Rosado-Colon's mother, Sandy Colon. "I want to know, who is on one lane and tries to cross over to exit, if that was the case? Of course, I have a bunch of questions. Where are they? Why aren't, they in custody?"

The crash remains under investigation.

Rosado-Colon is survived by her mother and father.