Mother holds annual back-to-school drive to honor son's death

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As Chicago families prepare for the start of a new school year, there are tons of donation drives happening to help students have the supplies they need.

One school supply drive in particular is happening to honor 9-year-old Janari Andre Ricks who was shot and killed three years ago when gunmen opened fire on a group of people behind the Cabrini Rowhouses. Janari's mother, Jalisa Ford, started the "1 Jar Foundation" shortly after his death. Every year the foundation holds a back-to-school drive for children and families on the Near North Side.

"Once Janari passed and the "1 Jar Foundation" started it was a must that I get involved with the kids and the community because there was a lot of kids affected when Janari passed," said Ford.

Ford is currently holding her fourth back-to-school drive. She's looking for various items including Book Bags, School Supplies, Snacks & Beverages, and Gift Cards so students can buy what they need. Ford is collecting donations through August 12th and distributing them on August 13th at the 18th District Police Station at 1160 N. Larrabee St. from Noon to 4 p.m.

Donors can reach out to Ford via email, 1jarfoundation@gmail.com, to drop off items. She also set up an Amazon registry and a GoFundMe for monetary