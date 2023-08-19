Mother of fallen CPD officer Aréanah Preston hosting back-to-school drive in her honor

CHICAGO (CBS) – The mother of fallen Chicago police officer Aréanah Preston is hosting a back-to-school drive in honor of her daughter.

Preston was shot and killed in a robbery near her home back in May. Four people were charged with her murder.

Dionne Moon will be hosting the event Saturday. She will be giving out supplies through the Peace For Preston Foundation she founded for Aréanah.

The event is happening from 1 to 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of East 83rd Street in Avalon Park.