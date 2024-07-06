Mostly cloudy, cool in Chicago with chance of pop-up shower
CHICAGO (CBS) — Outdoor plans this weekend including the Craft Beer Festival and NASCAR race downtown will be mainly pleasant, but there may be a few rain showers at times.
Cooler than normal temperatures Saturday with a refreshing lake breeze and mostly cloudy skies. Expect just a 10% chance of a pop-up shower late in the day.
Sunday, warmth and humidity return as a storm approaches from the west. A few showers are expected to clip the area early, then NASCAR races look mainly dry. Storm chances increase Sunday night into Monday.
Tropical Storm Beryl is moving toward Texas, where Hurricane Watches are in effect. The storm is expected to intensify late in the weekend before making landfall on the Texas coast Monday.
What to expect Saturday
Mostly cloudy and cool. Isolated showers. High: 78
Weather for Saturday night
Partly cloudy. Low: 66
Scattered showers for Sunday
Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. High: 85
More rain for Monday
Showers and thunderstorms likely. High of 85