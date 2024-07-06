Watch CBS News
Mostly cloudy, cool in Chicago with chance of pop-up shower

By David Yeomans

/ CBS Chicago

Mix of clouds, sun with chance of isolated shower in Chicago
Mix of clouds, sun with chance of isolated shower in Chicago 02:02

CHICAGO (CBS) — Outdoor plans this weekend including the Craft Beer Festival and NASCAR race downtown will be mainly pleasant, but there may be a few rain showers at times.

Cooler than normal temperatures Saturday with a refreshing lake breeze and mostly cloudy skies. Expect just a 10% chance of a pop-up shower late in the day.

Sunday, warmth and humidity return as a storm approaches from the west. A few showers are expected to clip the area early, then NASCAR races look mainly dry. Storm chances increase Sunday night into Monday.

Tropical Storm Beryl is moving toward Texas, where Hurricane Watches are in effect. The storm is expected to intensify late in the weekend before making landfall on the Texas coast Monday.

What to expect Saturday

Mostly cloudy and cool. Isolated showers. High: 78

Weather for Saturday night 

Partly cloudy. Low: 66

Scattered showers for Sunday

Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. High: 85

More rain for Monday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. High of 85

