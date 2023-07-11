Watch CBS News
18-year-old charged with shooting woman at Morris graduation party

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

18-year-old charged with shooting woman at Morris, Ill. graduation party
18-year-old charged with shooting woman at Morris, Ill. graduation party 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenager is facing charges in connection with a shooting of a woman at a graduation party last Saturday in far southwest suburban Morris.

Maxwell Williams, 18, was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Authorities said they were called about an underage drinking party. When they got there, they found a 35-year-old woman inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was taken to the hospital where she remains in critical condition.

