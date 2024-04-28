Morning rain in Chicago with another round of showers, storms by evening
CHICAGO (CBS) — We're in Weather Alert mode for Sunday with morning thunderstorms and a return for storms late in the evening and tonight.
Localized flooding is the main threat for the morning as clusters of rain and thunderstorms run across the same areas. Warm again with some dry breaks mid-day and early afternoon.
The last round of storms will be later this evening and tonight.
TODAY
MORNING SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 73.
TONIGHT
EVENING STORMS RETURN AND LINGER OVERNIGHT. LOW 61.
MONDAY
LEFTOVER SHOWERS. HIGH 72.