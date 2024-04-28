Morning rain in Chicago with another round of showers, storms by evening

Morning thunderstorms, second round of rain, storms return by evening

CHICAGO (CBS) — We're in Weather Alert mode for Sunday with morning thunderstorms and a return for storms late in the evening and tonight.

Localized flooding is the main threat for the morning as clusters of rain and thunderstorms run across the same areas. Warm again with some dry breaks mid-day and early afternoon.

The last round of storms will be later this evening and tonight.

TODAY

MORNING SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 73.

TONIGHT

EVENING STORMS RETURN AND LINGER OVERNIGHT. LOW 61.

MONDAY

LEFTOVER SHOWERS. HIGH 72.

