Morning rain in Chicago with another round of showers, storms by evening

By Mary Kay Kleist

Morning thunderstorms, second round of rain, storms return by evening
Morning thunderstorms, second round of rain, storms return by evening 02:07

CHICAGO (CBS) — We're in Weather Alert mode for Sunday with morning thunderstorms and a return for storms late in the evening and tonight.

Localized flooding is the main threat for the morning as clusters of rain and thunderstorms run across the same areas. Warm again with some dry breaks mid-day and early afternoon.

The last round of storms will be later this evening and tonight.

TODAY

MORNING SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 73.

TONIGHT

EVENING STORMS RETURN AND LINGER OVERNIGHT. LOW 61.

MONDAY

LEFTOVER SHOWERS. HIGH 72.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on April 28, 2024 / 6:13 AM CDT

